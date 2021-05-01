Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 357,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 over the last 90 days.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.66 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

