Western Financial Corporation Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,930. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $506.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.39. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.01 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

