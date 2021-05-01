Western Financial Corporation Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

SNPS stock opened at $247.06 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.98 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

