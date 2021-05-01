Western Financial Corporation Purchases 501 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $211,338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $328.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.09 and a 12-month high of $333.58.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

