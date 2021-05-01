Western Financial Corporation Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 30.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $213,125 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

