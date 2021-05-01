Western Financial Corporation Sells 686 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

SPLG stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

