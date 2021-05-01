Western Financial Corporation Takes Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $352,000.

IGLB stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42.

