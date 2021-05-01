Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Shares of WAB traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. 2,107,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,817. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $990,563.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.