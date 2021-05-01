Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Down 39.2% in April

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

