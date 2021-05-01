Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.41 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

