Weyerhaeuser Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 21,739 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical volume of 3,748 call options.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

WY stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

