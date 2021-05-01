Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Haywood Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.10.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.45 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.70.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.73%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

