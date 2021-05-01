WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $18.67 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00002908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00039600 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025520 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009281 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 921,387,160 coins and its circulating supply is 721,387,159 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

