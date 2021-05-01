Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TEL opened at $134.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.