Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.35 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $42.31.

