Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $267.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

