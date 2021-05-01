Whittier Trust Co. Invests $1.03 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $290.31 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.89 and its 200-day moving average is $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit