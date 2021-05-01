Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Ping Identity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,396.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $678,898. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.