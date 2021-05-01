Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 488 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

