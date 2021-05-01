Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

