Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

