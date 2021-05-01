Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 4,653 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

