Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

