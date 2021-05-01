Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $90.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.