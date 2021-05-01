Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 200 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,657,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

