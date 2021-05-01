Whittier Trust Co. Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

