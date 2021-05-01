Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.04

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.04 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.51). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 195.50 ($2.55), with a volume of 318 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.04. The company has a market capitalization of £171.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

