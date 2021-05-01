Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WING stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 165.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

