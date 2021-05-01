Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Winland has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.00.
About Winland
