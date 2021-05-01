Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

