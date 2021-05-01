Woodward, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $125.01 on Friday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

