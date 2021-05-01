Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,534 shares of company stock worth $9,417,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,145. Workiva has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.