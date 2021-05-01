World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Shares of INT traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 603,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

