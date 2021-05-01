Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $57,823.96 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.40 billion and approximately $187.05 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $57,823.96 or 1.00014543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00041840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00185569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000854 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 162,570 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

