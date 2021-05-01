WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, operates as an open-access technology platform company that provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

