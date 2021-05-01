WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Get WW International alerts:

WW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WW International by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WW International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.