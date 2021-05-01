Wyman Roberts Sells 102,882 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $67.13 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

