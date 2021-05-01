Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

