Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.900-3.000 EPS.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. 2,633,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,962. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

