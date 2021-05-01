Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce sales of $9.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.34 million to $10.70 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $52.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

YTRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 520,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

