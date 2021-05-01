yearn.finance II (YFII) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.85 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.39 or 0.00867228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00049448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.50 or 0.08515872 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

yearn.finance II is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

