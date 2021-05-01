yOUcash (YOUC) Market Capitalization Achieves $112.71 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. yOUcash has a total market cap of $112.71 million and $11,933.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 88.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

