Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Youdao by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,667 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 397.7% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

