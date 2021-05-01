Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post sales of $17.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.02 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.26 billion to $72.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $72.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.45 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 16.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,669,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.