Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.27. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

