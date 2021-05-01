Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.52 Million

Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $273.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.51 million. Envestnet reported sales of $246.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 244,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,695. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $16,420,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

