Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

TWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Titan International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Titan International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 379,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

