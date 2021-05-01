Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). Gogo reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,055,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,852,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $2,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 196,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 349.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 226,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 176,348 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 1,006,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,060. The company has a market cap of $959.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

