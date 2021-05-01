Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.83. 10,314,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,780,379. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $106,426,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.