Zacks: Analysts Expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). Neovasc reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCN remained flat at $$0.97 on Friday. 442,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,297. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

